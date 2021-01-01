Huawei P40 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Thinner bezels – 11.7% more screen real estate
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- 13% higher pixel density (441 vs 391 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4200 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 28% longer battery life (120 vs 94 hours)
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (705 against 495 nits)
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (618K versus 484K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 971 and 777 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
87
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|91.6%
|79.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|365 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
ROG Phone 3 +25%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3135
ROG Phone 3 +6%
3321
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
484432
ROG Phone 3 +28%
618585
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (48th and 10th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|ROG UI
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +7%
15:14 hr
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
ROG Phone 3 +6%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
22:42 hr
ROG Phone 3 +70%
38:12 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (64th and 20th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|125°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.83"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6