Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
  • Has 2.3x more RAM: 18GB versus 8GB
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 491K)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (802 against 495 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 441 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
495 nits
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate +62%
802 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +12%
91.6%
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 660
GPU clock 600 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro
3216
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate +17%
3765
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro
491626
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate +48%
729854

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 ROG UI
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 March 2021
Release date March 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1200 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

