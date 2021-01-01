Huawei P40 Pro vs Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
- 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (735 against 495 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (590K versus 483K)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 967 and 779 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.6%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|365 Hz
|384 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Zenfone 7 Pro +24%
967
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3121
Zenfone 7 Pro +5%
3275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
483508
Zenfone 7 Pro +22%
590541
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|ZenUI 7
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|20.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +31%
15:14 hr
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +20%
18:11 hr
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
22:42 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +31%
29:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|113°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|-
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|-
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 900 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro.
