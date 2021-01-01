Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Zenfone 8 Flip – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro vs Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

Хуавей П40 Про
VS
Асус Зенфон 8 Flip
Huawei P40 Pro
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (735 against 498 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Zenfone 8 Flip

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 441 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
498 nits
Zenfone 8 Flip +48%
735 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +9%
91.6%
Zenfone 8 Flip
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Asus Zenfone 8 Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 660
GPU clock 600 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro
794
Zenfone 8 Flip +42%
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro
3186
Zenfone 8 Flip +17%
3736
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro
503246
Zenfone 8 Flip
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 ZenUI 8
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +34%
15:14 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +11%
18:11 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
16:37 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip +78%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels -
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro
89.1 dB
Zenfone 8 Flip
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2021
Release date March 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Huawei P40 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei P40 Pro
5. OnePlus 8 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
7. ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL or Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
8. Asus ROG Phone 5 or Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish