Huawei P40 Pro vs Google Pixel 4

Huawei P40 Pro
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Has a 0.88 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2800 mAh
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (94 vs 62 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 11.8% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 394K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (495 against 423 nits)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 47 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.58 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 441 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 91.6% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 95.5%
PWM 365 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro +17%
495 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro +15%
91.6%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro +25%
777
Pixel 4
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +29%
3135
Pixel 4
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro +23%
484432
Pixel 4
394873
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (48th and 91st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 16.5 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +62%
15:14 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +62%
18:11 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro +9%
22:42 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro +20%
140
Pixel 4
117
Video quality
P40 Pro +4%
105
Pixel 4
101
Generic camera score
P40 Pro +14%
128
Pixel 4
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro +4%
88.6 dB
Pixel 4
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2019
Release date March 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

