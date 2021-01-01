Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 271K)
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3140 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (94 vs 76 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (806 against 495 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 66 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 95.3%
PWM 365 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 3 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
495 nits
Pixel 4a +63%
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +10%
91.6%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro +41%
786
Pixel 4a
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +93%
3184
Pixel 4a
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro +80%
488326
Pixel 4a
271374

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android
OS size 16.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +32%
15:14 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +49%
18:11 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro +15%
140
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
P40 Pro +7%
105
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
P40 Pro +15%
128
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro +4%
89.4 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2020
Release date March 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

