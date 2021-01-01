Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 319K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (689 against 495 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 58 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 91.6% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
495 nits
Pixel 5 +39%
689 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro +7%
91.6%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 620
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro +31%
777
Pixel 5
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +74%
3135
Pixel 5
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro +52%
484432
Pixel 5
319388
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (48th and 133rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +22%
15:14 hr
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +18%
18:11 hr
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Pixel 5 +14%
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro +9%
140
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
P40 Pro
105
Pixel 5 +2%
107
Generic camera score
P40 Pro +7%
128
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro
88.6 dB
Pixel 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date March 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

