Huawei P40 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (878 against 497 nits)
- Shows 30% longer battery life (122 vs 94 hours)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4200 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
88
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
85
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
76
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.6%
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|365 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro +21%
791
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +59%
3183
2003
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
572227
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|Stock Android
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:14 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +21%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +18%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
22:42 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +45%
32:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|August 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 421 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.
