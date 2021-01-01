Huawei P40 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Huawei P40 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Shows 12% longer battery life (94 vs 84 hours)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Comes with 803 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4200 mAh

Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (858 against 495 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 568K)

Stereo speakers

16% higher pixel density (512 vs 441 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 441 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 365 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness P40 Pro 495 nits Pixel 6 Pro +73% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio P40 Pro +3% 91.6% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Performance Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Google Tensor Max. clock 2860 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 600 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) P40 Pro 779 Pixel 6 Pro +34% 1042 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) P40 Pro +12% 3170 Pixel 6 Pro 2828 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 P40 Pro 568691 Pixel 6 Pro +19% 675449 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (106th and 64th place)

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android OS size 16.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality P40 Pro 140 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality P40 Pro 105 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score P40 Pro 128 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 21 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness P40 Pro 89.1 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 October 2021 Release date March 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.