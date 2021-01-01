Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (94 vs 84 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Comes with 803 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4200 mAh
  • Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (858 against 495 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 568K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (512 vs 441 PPI)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
495 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +73%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +3%
91.6%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 600 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro
779
Pixel 6 Pro +34%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +12%
3170
Pixel 6 Pro
2828
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Pro
568691
Pixel 6 Pro +19%
675449
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (106th and 64th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12
ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 40 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +23%
15:14 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +18%
18:11 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +17%
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro
89.1 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2021
Release date March 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

