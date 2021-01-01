Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro vs Honor 10

Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 216K)
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (94 vs 74 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.7% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 441 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 91.6% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
495 nits
Honor 10 +2%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro +15%
91.6%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro +125%
777
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +111%
3135
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro +124%
484432
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (48th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 9.1
OS size 16.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +32%
15:14 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +59%
18:11 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro +6%
22:42 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro
140
Honor 10
n/a
Video quality
P40 Pro
105
Honor 10
n/a
Generic camera score
P40 Pro
128
Honor 10
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro +5%
88.6 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 April 2018
Release date March 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P40 Pro and iPhone 11
2. P40 Pro and P30 Pro
3. P40 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. P40 Pro and Galaxy S20
5. P40 Pro and Huawei P40
6. Honor 10 and Redmi Note 7
7. Honor 10 and Galaxy A50
8. Honor 10 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Honor 10 and Honor 20
10. Honor 10 and Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish