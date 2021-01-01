Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Honor 50 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro vs Honor 50 Pro

Хуавей П40 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Про
Huawei P40 Pro
Huawei Honor 50 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (564K versus 508K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Honor 50 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1236 x 2676 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
487 nits
Honor 50 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +1%
91.6%
Honor 50 Pro
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 600 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +12%
3154
Honor 50 Pro
2817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Pro +11%
564281
Honor 50 Pro
508016
AnTuTu Results (94th and 128th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Honor 50 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Honor 50 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Honor 50 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.25 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro
89.1 dB
Honor 50 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 June 2021
Release date March 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 4375 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P40 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
2. Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
3. Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
5. Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40
6. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T
9. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Oppo Reno 2
10. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Oppo Realme 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish