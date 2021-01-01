Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Honor 60 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (567K versus 508K)
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4200 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Honor 60

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 441 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
490 nits
Honor 60
n/a
Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +1%
91.6%
Honor 60
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Honor 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 600 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro +3%
774
Honor 60
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +14%
3166
Honor 60
2774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Pro +12%
567875
Honor 60
508406
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (106th and 143rd place)
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Honor 60
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Honor 60
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Honor 60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro
140
Honor 60
n/a
Video quality
P40 Pro
105
Honor 60
n/a
Generic camera score
P40 Pro
128
Honor 60
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro
89.1 dB
Honor 60
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2021
Release date March 2020 December 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

