Huawei P40 Pro vs Honor 70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (756 against 492 nits)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (32:36 vs 28:58 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4200 mAh
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.6%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|99.6%
|PWM
|365 Hz
|61 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|161247
|162664
|GPU
|176692
|166021
|Memory
|110309
|87124
|UX
|127734
|129564
|Total score
|571287
|540975
|Stability
|55%
|-
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|3286
|2633
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 12
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|10:35 hr
|12:02 hr
|Watching video
|15:03 hr
|14:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:00 hr
|04:54 hr
|Standby
|79 hr
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|May 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 70.
