Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (756 against 492 nits)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (32:36 vs 28:58 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4200 mAh

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 441 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.6%
PWM 365 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 3 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P40 Pro
492 nits
Honor 70 +54%
756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +1%
91.6%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro
776
Honor 70 +19%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +13%
3159
Honor 70
2788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Pro +6%
571287
Honor 70
540975
CPU 161247 162664
GPU 176692 166021
Memory 110309 87124
UX 127734 129564
Total score 571287 540975
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P40 Pro +25%
3286
Honor 70
2633
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 19 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 3286 2633
PCMark 3.0 score - 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12
ROM EMUI 11 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 16.5 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:35 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 04:00 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 79 hr 100 hr
General battery life
P40 Pro
28:58 hr
Honor 70 +13%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro +22%
140
Honor 70
115
Video quality
P40 Pro
105
Honor 70 +23%
129
Generic camera score
P40 Pro +11%
128
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro +11%
89.1 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 May 2022
Release date March 2020 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 70.

