Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.