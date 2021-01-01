Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro vs Honor 9 Lite

Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 15.48% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (611 against 495 nits)
  • Weighs 60 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 441 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 91.6% 76.12%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1529:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
495 nits
Honor 9 Lite +23%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro +20%
91.6%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro
484432
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 9
OS size 16.5 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 6
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro +4%
88.6 dB
Honor 9 Lite
85.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2017
Release date March 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Huawei P40 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Huawei P40 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 10i and Huawei Honor 9 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 8A and Huawei Honor 9 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 9 Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish