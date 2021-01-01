Huawei P40 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Weighs 21 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (796 against 495 nits)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 9000 5G
- The phone is 7-months newer
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 920 and 777 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
87
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.76 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|91.6%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|365 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|3130 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali-G78 MP24
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
Mate 40 Pro Plus +18%
920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3135
Mate 40 Pro Plus +3%
3223
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
484432
Mate 40 Pro Plus +8%
523620
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (48th and 33rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Yes (87% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
22:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1612 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus. It has a better display, performance, and sound.
