Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Mate X – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro vs Mate X

Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт Х
Huawei Mate X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Mate X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 411K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 73.6 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
P40 Pro
84
Mate X
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
P40 Pro
86
Mate X
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
P40 Pro
92
Mate X
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
P40 Pro
85
Mate X
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
P40 Pro
95
Mate X
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
P40 Pro
85
Mate X
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Mate X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 91.6% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
495 nits
Mate X
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 295 gramm (10.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro +5%
91.6%
Mate X
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Mate X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro +10%
777
Mate X
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +23%
3135
Mate X
2543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro +18%
484432
Mate X
411704
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (48th and 87th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 10
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 40 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Mate X
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Mate X
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Mate X
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels -
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro
140
Mate X
n/a
Video quality
P40 Pro
105
Mate X
n/a
Generic camera score
P40 Pro
128
Mate X
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro
88.6 dB
Mate X
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 2137 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
2. Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
3. Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
5. Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40
6. Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
7. Huawei Mate X vs Huawei Mate 20 X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish