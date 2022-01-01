Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs Nova 9 SE – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro
Huawei Nova 9 SE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (571K versus 253K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (441 vs 387 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 SE
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
Nova 9 SE

Display

Type OLED TFT LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
499 nits
Nova 9 SE
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 164.64 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 75.55 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.94 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +2%
91.6%
Nova 9 SE
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Nova 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro +101%
784
Nova 9 SE
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro +94%
3204
Nova 9 SE
1649
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Pro +125%
571380
Nova 9 SE
253891
CPU 158342 73736
GPU 192995 51302
Memory 109861 71975
UX 107867 56653
Total score 571380 253891
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P40 Pro +632%
3286
Nova 9 SE
449
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 19 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 3286 449
PCMark 3.0 score - 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:35 hr -
Watching video 15:03 hr -
Gaming 04:00 hr -
Standby 79 hr -
General battery life
P40 Pro
28:58 hr
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro
140
Nova 9 SE
n/a
Video quality
P40 Pro
105
Nova 9 SE
n/a
Generic camera score
P40 Pro
128
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro
89.1 dB
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2022
Release date March 2020 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

