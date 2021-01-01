Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone 12
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 985 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 2815 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 485K)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (627 against 583 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
- The phone is 7-months newer
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1581 and 777 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|86.3%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|129.7%
|99.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|226 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|16 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
iPhone 12 +103%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3101
iPhone 12 +30%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
485432
iPhone 12 +19%
577345
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40 +6%
13:28 hr
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40 +41%
18:37 hr
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40 +16%
22:26 hr
19:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40.
