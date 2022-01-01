Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P40 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Comes with 1782 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 2018 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 20.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (89 vs 62 hours)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 29% higher pixel density (422 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 551K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 776 points
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P40
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 422 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 129.7% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P40
586 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +3%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P40 +32%
86.3%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P40
776
iPhone SE (2022) +121%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40
3131
iPhone SE (2022) +48%
4628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei P40
551245
iPhone SE (2022) +31%
724557
CPU 160606 197658
GPU 191088 298378
Memory 95283 105062
UX 109171 128775
Total score 551245 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 44% -
Graphics test 19 FPS -
Graphics score 3276 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40 +6%
13:28 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40 +92%
18:37 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40 +80%
22:26 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2022
Release date March 2020 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

