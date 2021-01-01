Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P40 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone X

Huawei P40
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1084 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 2716 mAh
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 315K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (89 vs 74 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (671 against 583 nits)
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 777 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P40
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 129.7% 99.3%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Huawei P40
583 nits
iPhone X +15%
671 nits
Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P40 +4%
86.3%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P40
777
iPhone X +19%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40 +31%
3101
iPhone X
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P40 +54%
485432
iPhone X
315253

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 13 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40 +43%
13:28 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40 +52%
18:37 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40 +17%
22:26 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P40
79.2 dB
iPhone X +7%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2017
Release date March 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

