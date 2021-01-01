Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 13% longer battery life (89 vs 79 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 626 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3174 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (645 against 583 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.3%
|85.41%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|129.7%
|98.8%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P40 +4%
777
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40 +53%
3101
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P40 +8%
485432
448224
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40 +20%
13:28 hr
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40 +37%
18:37 hr
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40 +38%
22:26 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.
