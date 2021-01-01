Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P40 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Хуавей П40
Huawei P40
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (89 vs 79 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 626 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3174 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (645 against 583 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P40
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 422 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 129.7% 98.8%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Huawei P40
583 nits
iPhone XS Max +11%
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P40 +1%
86.3%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40 +53%
3101
iPhone XS Max
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P40 +8%
485432
iPhone XS Max
448224

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40 +20%
13:28 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40 +37%
18:37 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40 +38%
22:26 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P40 +3%
79.2 dB
iPhone XS Max
77 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2018
Release date March 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
