Huawei P40 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Huawei P40 Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 35 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1203 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3800 mAh

Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (859 against 587 nits)

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 422 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 129.7% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 7 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Huawei P40 587 nits Pixel 6 Pro +46% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Huawei P40 86.3% Pixel 6 Pro +3% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM EMUI 11 Stock Android OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3800 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Huawei P40 +8% 13:28 hr Pixel 6 Pro 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) Huawei P40 +20% 18:37 hr Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) Huawei P40 22:26 hr Pixel 6 Pro +18% 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 21 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Huawei P40 79.6 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 October 2021 Release date March 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.