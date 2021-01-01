Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P40 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 vs Honor 20

Хуавей П40
Huawei P40
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (583 against 452 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 377K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P40
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 129.7% 98.6%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P40 +29%
583 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P40 +2%
86.3%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P40 +15%
777
Honor 20
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40 +31%
3101
Honor 20
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P40 +29%
485432
Honor 20
377088
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (46th and 103rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 11 Magic 3.1
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40 +30%
18:37 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Honor 20 +45%
32:20 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (97th and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P40
79.2 dB
Honor 20 +2%
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei P40
2. Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei P40
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Huawei P40
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Huawei P40
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei P40
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Huawei Honor 20
7. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei Honor 20
8. Apple iPhone XR or Huawei Honor 20
9. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei Honor 20
10. Huawei P40 Lite or Huawei Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish