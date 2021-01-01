Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P40 vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 vs Mate 20

Хуавей П40
Huawei P40
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 360K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (422 vs 381 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (764 against 583 nits)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P40
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 422 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 129.7% 97.4%
PWM 245 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 7 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P40
583 nits
Mate 20 +31%
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P40
86.3%
Mate 20 +2%
88%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P40 +20%
777
Mate 20
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40 +39%
3101
Mate 20
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P40 +35%
485432
Mate 20
360289
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (46th and 109th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Mate 20 +46%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40 +28%
18:37 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Mate 20 +1%
22:50 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (97th and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P40 +2%
79.2 dB
Mate 20
78 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2018
Release date March 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei P40
2. Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei P40
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Huawei P40
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Huawei P40
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei P40
6. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei Mate 20
7. Huawei P30 or Huawei Mate 20
8. Huawei Honor 20 or Huawei Mate 20
9. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei Mate 20
10. Huawei Mate 30 Pro or Huawei Mate 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish