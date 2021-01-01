Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P40 vs Mate 30 – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 vs Mate 30

Хуавей П40
Huawei P40
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30
Huawei Mate 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3800 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P40
vs
Mate 30

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 129.7% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P40 +7%
583 nits
Mate 30
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P40
86.3%
Mate 30 +2%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P40 +2%
777
Mate 30
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40 +3%
3101
Mate 30
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P40 +1%
485432
Mate 30
481144

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Mate 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P40
79.2 dB
Mate 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 712 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10

