Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P40 vs Nova 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 vs Nova 7 Pro

Хуавей П40
Huawei P40
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 Про
Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (583 against 450 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 388K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 969 and 777 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P40
vs
Nova 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 129.7% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P40 +30%
583 nits
Nova 7 Pro
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P40
86.3%
Nova 7 Pro +4%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 and Huawei Nova 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P40
777
Nova 7 Pro +25%
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40 +22%
3101
Nova 7 Pro
2550
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P40 +25%
485432
Nova 7 Pro
388373
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (46th and 95th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 10 + HMS
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Nova 7 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX520 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P40
79.2 dB
Nova 7 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2020
Release date March 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 456 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P40. It has a better display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei P40
2. Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei P40
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Huawei P40
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Huawei P40
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei P40
6. Huawei Nova 5T or Nova 7 Pro
7. Huawei P40 Pro or Nova 7 Pro
8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Huawei Nova 7 Pro
9. Huawei Nova 7 or Nova 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish