Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (96 vs 89 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3800 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P40
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 129.7% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P40
591 nits
Nova 9 +3%
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P40
86.3%
Nova 9 +4%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 600 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P40
785
Nova 9
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40 +7%
3170
Nova 9
2976
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei P40 +6%
557841
Nova 9
528041
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (110th and 133rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P40 +11%
13:28 hr
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P40 +30%
18:37 hr
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Nova 9 +19%
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P40
79.6 dB
Nova 9
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2021
Release date March 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 9.

