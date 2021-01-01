Huawei P40 vs P30 Lite New Edition
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P40 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (481K versus 180K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3340 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (587 against 477 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite New Edition
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 16 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|129.7%
|99.9%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|893 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|34 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1334:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P40 +146%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P40 +145%
3147
1285
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
139806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P40 +167%
481391
180568
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|January 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 262 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.
