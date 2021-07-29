Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P50 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Хуавей П50 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про
Huawei P50 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1314 mAh larger battery capacity: 4360 vs 3046 mAh
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (732K versus 497K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1319 and 1110 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 450 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P50 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro +11%
91.2%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro
1110
iPhone 11 Pro +19%
1319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro +18%
3749
iPhone 11 Pro
3178
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro +47%
732769
iPhone 11 Pro
497497
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P50 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P50 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
P50 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features - LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 903 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

