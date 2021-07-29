Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1120 mAh larger battery capacity: 4360 vs 3240 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 450 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
P50 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
800 nits

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro +6%
91.2%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1511 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro
1110
iPhone 13
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro
3749
iPhone 13
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro
732769
iPhone 13
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 3240 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P50 Pro
149
iPhone 13
n/a
Video quality
P50 Pro
116
iPhone 13
n/a
Generic camera score
P50 Pro
144
iPhone 13
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features - LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2021
Release date August 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 903 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

