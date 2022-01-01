Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Huawei P50 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14

Хуавей П50 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Huawei P50 Pro
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1081 mAh larger battery capacity: 4360 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (37:24 vs 23:37 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (834 against 748 nits)
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1727 and 1103 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 450 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 850 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.5%
PWM 60 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 1 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P50 Pro
748 nits
iPhone 14 +11%
834 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro +6%
91.2%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro
1103
iPhone 14 +57%
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro
3125
iPhone 14 +51%
4726
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro +3%
807831
iPhone 14
787928
CPU 210563 -
GPU 313010 -
Memory 134659 -
UX 155752 -
Total score 807831 787928
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P50 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14
9519
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9519
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 -
OS size 19.4 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 09:04 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 89 hr 122 hr
General battery life
P50 Pro
23:37 hr
iPhone 14 +58%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P50 Pro
149
iPhone 14
n/a
Video quality
P50 Pro
116
iPhone 14
n/a
Generic camera score
P50 Pro
144
iPhone 14
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P50 Pro +7%
86.4 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2022
Release date August 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. P50 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro
2. P50 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
3. P50 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra
4. P50 Pro and Galaxy S22
5. P50 Pro and Huawei P50
6. iPhone 14 and iPhone 13
7. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
8. iPhone 14 and Pixel 6
9. iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish