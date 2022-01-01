Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Huawei P50 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Хуавей П50 Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Huawei P50 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Comes with 1640 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4360 mAh
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (32:18 vs 23:37 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 450 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.7%
PWM 60 Hz 568 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P50 Pro
748 nits
ROG Phone 5 +7%
804 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro +11%
91.2%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro
1104
ROG Phone 5 +2%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro
3135
ROG Phone 5 +19%
3731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro
780033
ROG Phone 5
782466
CPU 206876 198233
GPU 293340 303005
Memory 137848 133238
UX 142833 154038
Total score 780033 782466
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P50 Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 5
5728
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5728
PCMark 3.0 score - 16397
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 ROG UI
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 09:04 hr 16:01 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 89 hr 95 hr
General battery life
P50 Pro
23:37 hr
ROG Phone 5 +37%
32:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 35 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P50 Pro
86.4 dB
ROG Phone 5 +7%
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 March 2021
Release date August 2021 March 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P50 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Huawei P50 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei P50 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Huawei P50 Pro
4. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Asus ROG Phone 5
7. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5
8. ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 vs Asus ROG Phone 5
9. Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish