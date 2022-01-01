Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Huawei P50 Pro vs Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1104 and 1021 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (30:01 vs 23:37 hours)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (844 against 748 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 450 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 60 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P50 Pro
748 nits
Pixel 6 +13%
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro +9%
91.2%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro +8%
1104
Pixel 6
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro +9%
3135
Pixel 6
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro +8%
780033
Pixel 6
719947
CPU 206876 187698
GPU 293340 298218
Memory 137848 100887
UX 142833 137683
Total score 780033 719947
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P50 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6
6466
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6466
PCMark 3.0 score - 10520
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (57th and 84th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 Stock Android
OS size 19.4 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 09:04 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 89 hr 92 hr
General battery life
P50 Pro
23:37 hr
Pixel 6 +27%
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P50 Pro +3%
149
Pixel 6
144
Video quality
P50 Pro +1%
116
Pixel 6
115
Generic camera score
P50 Pro +9%
144
Pixel 6
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P50 Pro
86.4 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 October 2021
Release date August 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P50 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

