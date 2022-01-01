Huawei P50 Pro vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1104 and 1021 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Shows 27% longer battery life (30:01 vs 23:37 hours)
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (844 against 748 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1228 x 2700 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|450 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.2%
|83.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|PWM
|60 Hz
|397 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|206876
|187698
|GPU
|293340
|298218
|Memory
|137848
|100887
|UX
|142833
|137683
|Total score
|780033
|719947
|Stability
|-
|55%
|Graphics test
|-
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6466
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10520
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (57th and 84th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|HarmonyOS 2.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4360 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (73% in 30 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:53 hr
|Web browsing
|07:37 hr
|08:58 hr
|Watching video
|09:04 hr
|16:38 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Monochrome lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P50 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.
