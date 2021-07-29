Huawei P50 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Huawei P50 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 643 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4360 mAh

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 602K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

14% higher pixel density (512 vs 450 PPI)

Reverse charging feature

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 450 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness P50 Pro 847 nits Pixel 6 Pro +1% 858 nits

Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio P50 Pro +3% 91.2% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Performance Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Google Tensor Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) P50 Pro 1042 Pixel 6 Pro 1042 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) P50 Pro +29% 3641 Pixel 6 Pro 2828 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 P50 Pro 602079 Pixel 6 Pro +12% 675449 AnTuTu Ranking (96th and 64th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 4360 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 66 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 22 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) P50 Pro n/a Pixel 6 Pro 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) P50 Pro n/a Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) P50 Pro n/a Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality P50 Pro 149 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality P50 Pro 116 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score P50 Pro 144 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced July 2021 October 2021 Release date August 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P50 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.