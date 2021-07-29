Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.