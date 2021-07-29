Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4360 vs 4000 mAh
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (604K versus 473K)
  • 16% higher pixel density (450 vs 387 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
Honor 50 SE

Display

Type OLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 450 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
P50 Pro
848 nits
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro +2%
91.2%
Honor 50 SE
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro +51%
1034
Honor 50 SE
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro +77%
3642
Honor 50 SE
2062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro +28%
604875
Honor 50 SE
473044
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (95th and 168th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 22 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 June 2021
Release date August 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

