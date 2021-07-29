Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs Honor 60 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P50 Pro vs Honor 60 Pro

Хуавей П50 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 60 Про
Huawei P50 Pro
Huawei Honor 60 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (604K versus 520K)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1034 and 812 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60 Pro
  • Comes with 440 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4360 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
Honor 60 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 450 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
P50 Pro
848 nits
Honor 60 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro
91.2%
Honor 60 Pro
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei Honor 60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro +27%
1034
Honor 60 Pro
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro +23%
3642
Honor 60 Pro
2961
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro +16%
604875
Honor 60 Pro
520891
AnTuTu Android Ranking (95th and 134th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 22 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 3 (108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 December 2021
Release date August 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Huawei P50 Pro
3. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Huawei P50 Pro
5. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro
6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Huawei Honor 60 Pro
7. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Huawei Honor 60 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish