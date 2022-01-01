Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 395 PPI)
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1101 and 929 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Comes with 440 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4360 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 450 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 850 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 60 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P50 Pro
750 nits
Honor 70
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro
91.2%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro +19%
1101
Honor 70
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro
3136
Honor 70 +20%
3764
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro
774961
Honor 70
n/a
CPU 206876 -
GPU 293340 -
Memory 137848 -
UX 142833 -
Total score 774961 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:50 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr -
Watching video 09:04 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
P50 Pro
23:37 hr
Honor 70
n/a

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P50 Pro
149
Honor 70
n/a
Video quality
P50 Pro
116
Honor 70
n/a
Generic camera score
P50 Pro
144
Honor 70
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P50 Pro
86.4 dB
Honor 70
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 May 2022
Release date August 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P50 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 70.

