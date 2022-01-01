Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.