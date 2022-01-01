Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 572K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (748 against 683 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 10% higher pixel density (450 vs 409 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (31:01 vs 23:37 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 450 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 850 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.1%
PWM 60 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P50 Pro +10%
748 nits
Mate 30 Pro
683 nits
Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro
91.2%
Mate 30 Pro +3%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro +42%
1096
Mate 30 Pro
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro +3%
3130
Mate 30 Pro
3047
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro +42%
812793
Mate 30 Pro
572152
CPU 210563 158654
GPU 313010 233745
Memory 134659 73909
UX 155752 109607
Total score 812793 572152
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P50 Pro
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
3284
Stability - 46%
Graphics test - 19 FPS
Graphics score - 3284
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (71st and 193rd place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 11
OS size 19.4 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 09:04 hr 14:55 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 04:21 hr
Standby 89 hr 94 hr
General battery life
P50 Pro
23:37 hr
Mate 30 Pro +31%
31:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P50 Pro +14%
149
Mate 30 Pro
131
Video quality
P50 Pro +16%
116
Mate 30 Pro
100
Generic camera score
P50 Pro +19%
144
Mate 30 Pro
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P50 Pro +5%
86.4 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 November 2019
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

