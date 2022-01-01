Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs Nova 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 492K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4360 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 395 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
Nova 10

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 450 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 850 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 60 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P50 Pro
757 nits
Nova 10
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 162.18 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 73.91 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro +2%
91.2%
Nova 10
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro +47%
1115
Nova 10
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro +11%
3161
Nova 10
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro +66%
818944
Nova 10
492606
CPU 210563 -
GPU 313010 -
Memory 134659 -
UX 155752 -
Total score 818944 492606
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 12
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:50 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr -
Watching video 09:04 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
P50 Pro
23:37 hr
Nova 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P50 Pro
149
Nova 10
n/a
Video quality
P50 Pro
116
Nova 10
n/a
Generic camera score
P50 Pro
144
Nova 10
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P50 Pro
86.4 dB
Nova 10
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 July 2022
Release date August 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

