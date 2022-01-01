Huawei P50 Pro vs Nova 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 492K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4360 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 395 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1228 x 2700 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|450 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|850 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.2%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|60 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|162.18 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|73.91 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|210563
|-
|GPU
|313010
|-
|Memory
|134659
|-
|UX
|155752
|-
|Total score
|818944
|492606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|HarmonyOS 2.0
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4360 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (73% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|07:37 hr
|-
|Watching video
|09:04 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|-
|Standby
|89 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.
