Huawei P50 Pro vs Nova 10 SE VS Huawei P50 Pro Huawei Nova 10 SE Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 231K)

3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 231K) The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 395 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (450 vs 395 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 SE The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 450 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 850 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 60 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) P50 Pro 759 nits Nova 10 SE n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 162.39 mm (6.39 inches) Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 75.47 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.39 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio P50 Pro +4% 91.2% Nova 10 SE 87.6%

Performance Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 610 GPU clock 840 MHz 1114 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) P50 Pro +206% 1106 Nova 10 SE 362 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) P50 Pro +114% 3153 Nova 10 SE 1470 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 P50 Pro +254% 820200 Nova 10 SE 231544 CPU 210563 53594 GPU 313010 51459 Memory 134659 65112 UX 155752 60740 Total score 820200 231544 AnTuTu 9 Ranking Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card Nano Memory No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 12 OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4360 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:50 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 07:37 hr - Watching video 09:04 hr - Gaming 04:58 hr - Standby 89 hr - General battery life P50 Pro 23:37 hr Nova 10 SE n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Monochrome lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality P50 Pro 149 Nova 10 SE n/a Video quality P50 Pro 116 Nova 10 SE n/a Generic camera score P50 Pro 144 Nova 10 SE n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness P50 Pro 86.4 dB Nova 10 SE n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced July 2021 October 2022 Release date August 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.