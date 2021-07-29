Home > Smartphone comparison > P50 Pro vs Nova 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 7, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4360 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
P50 Pro
94
Nova 7
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
P50 Pro
100
Nova 7
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
P50 Pro
87
Nova 7
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
P50 Pro
83
Nova 7
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
P50 Pro
97
Nova 7
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
P50 Pro
91
Nova 7
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
Nova 7

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 450 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
P50 Pro
n/a
Nova 7
444 nits

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro +6%
91.2%
Nova 7
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei Nova 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 840 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro +66%
1119
Nova 7
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro +48%
3750
Nova 7
2540
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P50 Pro
n/a
Nova 7
413071
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 10 + HMS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P50 Pro
149
Nova 7
n/a
Video quality
P50 Pro
116
Nova 7
n/a
Generic camera score
P50 Pro
144
Nova 7
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features - LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2020
Release date August 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 903 USD ~ 425 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

