Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (780K versus 607K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (28:16 vs 23:37 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P50 Pro
vs
P40 Pro Plus

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1228 x 2700 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 450 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.3%
PWM 60 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P50 Pro
748 nits
P40 Pro Plus +1%
758 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P50 Pro
91.2%
P40 Pro Plus
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P50 Pro +41%
1104
P40 Pro Plus
781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P50 Pro
3135
P40 Pro Plus +1%
3175
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P50 Pro +28%
780033
P40 Pro Plus
607605
CPU 206876 161558
GPU 293340 194697
Memory 137848 135081
UX 142833 117133
Total score 780033 607605
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (57th and 141st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 19.4 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4360 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr 10:04 hr
Watching video 09:04 hr 14:32 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 04:07 hr
Standby 89 hr 80 hr
General battery life
P50 Pro
23:37 hr
P40 Pro Plus +20%
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P50 Pro +3%
149
P40 Pro Plus
144
Video quality
P50 Pro +1%
116
P40 Pro Plus
115
Generic camera score
P50 Pro +4%
144
P40 Pro Plus
139

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P50 Pro +4%
86.4 dB
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 March 2020
Release date August 2021 March 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P50 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (40.7%)
16 (59.3%)
Total votes: 27

