Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P50 vs Mate 50 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P50 vs Mate 50 Pro

Хуавей П50
VS
Хуавей Мейт 50 Про
Huawei P50
Huawei Mate 50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei P50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50 Pro
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1034K versus 738K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4100 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1050 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P50
vs
Mate 50 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 91.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Huawei P50
n/a
Mate 50 Pro
945 nits

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P50
88%
Mate 50 Pro +4%
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 and Huawei Mate 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P50
1050
Mate 50 Pro +21%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P50
3652
Mate 50 Pro +4%
3808
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei P50
738711
Mate 50 Pro +40%
1034807
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 10686 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (106th and 17th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:57 hr
Watching video - 14:06 hr
Gaming - 05:02 hr
Standby - 80 hr
General battery life
Huawei P50
n/a
Mate 50 Pro
30:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port - Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2022
Release date October 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 50 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P50 and Samsung Galaxy S22
2. Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro
3. Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
4. Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
5. Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro
6. Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
7. Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish