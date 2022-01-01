Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei P50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.