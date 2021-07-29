Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.