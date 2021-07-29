Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P50 vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P50 vs P40 Pro

Хуавей П50
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P50
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 4G
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1049 and 776 points
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P50
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Huawei P50 +1%
497 nits
P40 Pro
492 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P50
88%
P40 Pro +4%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P50 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P50 +35%
1049
P40 Pro
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P50 +15%
3608
P40 Pro
3127
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei P50 +6%
599816
P40 Pro
563753
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (88th and 104th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0 EMUI 11
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P50
n/a
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P50
n/a
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P50
n/a
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P50
n/a
P40 Pro
89.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 March 2020
Release date October 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 610 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P50. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P50 or Galaxy S21
2. Huawei P50 or Huawei P30
3. Huawei P50 or iPhone 12 Pro Max
4. Huawei P50 or iPhone 13
5. Huawei P50 or Mate 40
6. P40 Pro or Mi 10 Pro
7. P40 Pro or iPhone 11
8. P40 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. P40 Pro or Galaxy S20
10. P40 Pro or Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish