Huawei P60 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 VS Huawei P60 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1588 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 3227 mAh

Comes with 1588 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 3227 mAh Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 797K)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 797K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Has 2 SIM card slots

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1719 and 1314 points
Weighs 26 grams less
Ready for eSIM technology

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1719 and 1314 points

31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1719 and 1314 points Weighs 26 grams less

Weighs 26 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 444 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 550 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 129% PWM - 609 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) P60 Pro n/a iPhone 13 824 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio P60 Pro +4% 89.8% iPhone 13 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card Nano Memory No Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM EMUI 13.1 - OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4815 mAh 3227 mAh Charge power 88 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:11 hr Watching video - 14:33 hr Gaming - 05:31 hr Standby - 123 hr General battery life P60 Pro n/a iPhone 13 36:13 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality P60 Pro n/a iPhone 13 133 Video quality P60 Pro n/a iPhone 13 144 Generic camera score P60 Pro n/a iPhone 13 125

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness P60 Pro n/a iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2021 Release date March 2023 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P60 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.