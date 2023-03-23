Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.