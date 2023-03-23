Huawei P60 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 27W)
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Comes with 463 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4352 mAh
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1033K versus 796K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Shows 50% longer battery life (43:44 vs 29:10 hours)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1755 and 1334 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2700 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|444 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|240 g (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A15 GPU
|GPU clock
|875 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1334
iPhone 13 Pro Max +32%
1755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4279
iPhone 13 Pro Max +11%
4746
|CPU
|262280
|230032
|GPU
|450362
|328182
|Memory
|156640
|102328
|UX
|163044
|136067
|Total score
|1033154
|796792
|Max surface temperature
|50.3 °C
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|41%
|82%
|Graphics test
|63 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|10571
|9458
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|EMUI 13.1
|-
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4815 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Max charge power
|88 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 15 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|11:05 hr
|14:55 hr
|Watching video
|12:38 hr
|20:14 hr
|Gaming
|05:09 hr
|07:42 hr
|Standby
|87 hr
|140 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.17 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
P60 Pro +10%
159
Video quality
P60 Pro +24%
147
Generic camera score
P60 Pro +14%
156
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2023
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 88 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P60 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.
