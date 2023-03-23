Home > Smartphone comparison > P60 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 27W)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 463 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4352 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1033K versus 796K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (43:44 vs 29:10 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1755 and 1334 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Huawei P60 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P60 Pro
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 444 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.9%
PWM 120 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P60 Pro +7%
1139 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max
1060 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
P60 Pro +3%
89.8%
iPhone 13 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P60 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 875 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P60 Pro
1334
iPhone 13 Pro Max +32%
1755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P60 Pro
4279
iPhone 13 Pro Max +11%
4746
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P60 Pro +30%
1033154
iPhone 13 Pro Max
796792
CPU 262280 230032
GPU 450362 328182
Memory 156640 102328
UX 163044 136067
Total score 1033154 796792
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P60 Pro +12%
10571
iPhone 13 Pro Max
9458
Max surface temperature 50.3 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 41% 82%
Graphics test 63 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 10571 9458
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM EMUI 13.1 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 4815 mAh 4352 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 12:38 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 87 hr 140 hr
General battery life
P60 Pro
29:10 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +50%
43:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.17 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P60 Pro +10%
159
iPhone 13 Pro Max
144
Video quality
P60 Pro +24%
147
iPhone 13 Pro Max
119
Generic camera score
P60 Pro +14%
156
iPhone 13 Pro Max
137

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
P60 Pro +11%
89.1 dB
iPhone 13 Pro Max
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 September 2021
Release date March 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 88 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P60 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

