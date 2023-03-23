Huawei P60 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Huawei P60 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro Comes with 1615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 3200 mAh

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1048K versus 933K)

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 2 SIM card slots

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1848 and 1314 points

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 444 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) P60 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 1785 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio P60 Pro +3% 89.8% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card Nano Memory No Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM EMUI 13.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4815 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 88 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:35 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 06:03 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life P60 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 36:11 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality P60 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality P60 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score P60 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness P60 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P60 Pro.