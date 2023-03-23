Home > Smartphone comparison > P60 Pro vs Mate 60 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Huawei P60 Pro vs Mate 60 Pro Plus

84 out of 100
Huawei P60 Pro
VS
80 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus
Huawei P60 Pro
Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9000S and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1321 and 993 points
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus
  • Has 2x more RAM: 16GB versus 8GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Review

Evaluation of Huawei P60 Pro and Mate 60 Pro Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P60 Pro
vs
Mate 60 Pro Plus

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1260 x 2720 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 444 ppi 440 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P60 Pro
1126 nits
Mate 60 Pro Plus
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 79 mm (3.11 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 225 g (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P60 Pro +1%
89.8%
Mate 60 Pro Plus
88.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
Max clock 3190 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 -
GPU shading units 1536 -
GPU clock 875 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P60 Pro +33%
1321
Mate 60 Pro Plus
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P60 Pro +46%
4227
Mate 60 Pro Plus
2891
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 262280 -
GPU 450362 -
Memory 156640 -
UX 163044 -
Total score 1026133 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 50.3 °C -
Stability 41% -
Graphics test 63 FPS -
Graphics score 10571 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android
ROM EMUI 13.1 -

Battery

Capacity 4815 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 88 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr -
Watching video 12:38 hr -
Gaming 05:09 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
P60 Pro
29:10 hr
Mate 60 Pro Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.17 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 September 2023
Release date March 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 88 W Yes, 88 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P60 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S23 Ultra and Mate 60 Pro Plus
2. Mate 60 Pro and Mate 60 Pro Plus
3. Magic 5 Pro and Mate 60 Pro Plus
4. 13 Ultra and Mate 60 Pro Plus
5. iPhone 14 Pro Max and Mate 60 Pro Plus
6. Redmi K60 Ultra and Mate 60 Pro Plus
7. iPhone 14 Pro Max and P60 Pro
8. 13 Pro and P60 Pro
9. P50 Pro and P60 Pro
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский